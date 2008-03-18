Camilla's baby granddaughter Eliza makes public debut

18 MARCH 2008

When Prince Charles officially opened his organic store on Monday the Duchess of Cornwall had double the reason to be proud of her family. In addition to her husband's new charity venture, the occasion marked the very first official outing for her beautiful granddaughter Eliza.



Nestled in the arms of her proud mother Laura Lopes the good-natured two-month-old, who already has a shock of dark hair, was perfectly behaved as well-wishers fussed over her. Little Eliza, who was born on January 16, is the first child for Camilla's daughter and her model-turned-accountant husband of two years Harry Lopes.



And the first-time parents are likely to be getting lots of help from Camilla. The Duchess is reportedly a hands-on grandmother and revels in spending time with the new additions to the family. Earlier this month she holidayed in the Caribbean with her son Tom, his fashion writer wife Sara, and her five-month-old granddaughter Lola.



"Camilla is a very hands-on granny," revealed a source at the Antigua resort where the family was staying, adding: "She clearly dotes on Lola - though she doesn't seem to have changed any nappies as yet!".