Victoria and beau Daniel take centre stage at Danish royal do

2 JUNE 2008

A gathering of Europe's most glittering young royals is always cause for press interest. This year, though, there was added spice when blue bloods from across the continent joined Frederik of Denmark for his 40th birthday festivities. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden created buzz when she turned up to the party escorted by her entrepreneur love Daniel Westling.



It's the first time Victoria's boyfriend of six years has accompanied her on such as high-profile engagement.



In the past Sweden's future queen has limited herself to describing herself and the gym owner as "good friends" - refusing to comment further even when commentators raised questions about Daniel's suitability for royal life.



Yet at Saturday's affair – a follow-up to the soiree Frederik and his wife Mary held for close family last week - the duo made a handsome couple. Victoria was chic in a Grecian-style gown as she strolled to the party besides her tuxedo-clad companion.



While they discreetly avoided any obvious display of affection, the pair were clearly at ease spending time together in the aristocratic company, which included the heir to the Norwegian throne Prince Haakon, his elegant wife Mette-Marit and Philippe of Belgium.