Eliza, the twin daughter of Earl Spencer, has lost the 17-year-old love she described "my beautiful boy" in a car accident
Her family, pictured attending a memorial service on the tenth anniversary of the death of Eliza's aunt Princess Diana, have rallied round the devastated youngster. Her father Charles is reportedly flying to South Africa, where the children of his first marriage are based
24 JULY 2008
Earl Spencer is expected to fly to South Africa to comfort his twin daughter Eliza as she mourns the loss of her boyfriend. Christopher Elliot. The 17-year-old died in a car accident in Cape Town, where Eliza, 16, lives with her mother Victoria, the Earl's first wife, and her stepfather, Jonathan Aitken.
In an entry on networking website Facebook the pretty teenager - who is the niece of the late Princess Diana - had described him on as "my beautiful boy", declaring herself madly in love with "the most amazing and most gorgeous boy in the world".
"(Eliza and Christopher) were very much in love and were inseparable. They did everything together," a source told the Daily Mail.
A memorial service was held for the youngster on Thursday at Reddam House, the private school he attended in the South African city.