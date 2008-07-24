Eliza, the twin daughter of Earl Spencer, has lost the 17-year-old love she described "my beautiful boy" in a car accident

Her family, pictured attending a memorial service on the tenth anniversary of the death of Eliza's aunt Princess Diana, have rallied round the devastated youngster. Her father Charles is reportedly flying to South Africa, where the children of his first marriage are based

