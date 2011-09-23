Zara and Mike reunited in New Zealand as they put bar incident behind them

They certainly don't look like a couple in crisis.



Zara Phillips and her husband Mike Tindall have been reunited in New Zealand.



And despite all the furore surrounding recent events, they looked happy enough at the Southern Cross Hotel in Dunedin.



Much has been made of Mike's encounter with a woman in a bar 12 days ago.





But it has since been reported that she is a friend of the couple who attended their July nuptials.



Having flown in to support England in their World Cup campaign, Zara is keeping her cool despite the media interest.



And she's not commented on the incident.



The Queen's granddaughter arrived in New Zealand on Wednesday, making a surprise appearance at a charity event that evening.





She was then spotted the following day enjoying lunch with friends in the east coast town of Napier on the north Island, before she was reunited with her husband at the team's hotel.



Mike, however, faced questions on Thursday at a press conference ahead of England's game on Saturday.



The rugby ace was asked whether the days since CCTV footage of that night went viral had been challenging.



Looking sheepish, Mike replied "not really, you just get on and train."



He was saved from further questioning by the intervention of coach Martin Johnson.



"We've put it to bed – we've played since then, it's not an issue" he told reporters firmly.



"I said to you last week what happened, the guys went out and had a drink.



"We had that conversation last week,"