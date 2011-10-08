Coronation fever in Bhutan as people's king bonds with subjects
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel, an Oxford graduate and - at 28- the world's youngest monarch, surprised foreign visitors by mingling with his people in the capital of Thimpu's Changlimithang stadium.
The scene was a riot of colour as the crowds enjoyed dance performances and traditional events such as a cap-snatching competition and pillow fights over a tub of cold water.
Meanwhile the Dragon King, as he will now be known, wandered around chatting, occasionally stopping to gather up children in his arms.
It's a hands-on approach the Bhutanese have got used to since the previous king, his father Jigme Singye, stepped down two years ago, paving the way for democracy and a constitutional monarchy.
In an address to the nation on Friday his son emphasised he would continue the elder Jigme's philosophy of promoting what he once referred to as 'Gross National Happiness'.
"Destiny has put me here. I will protect you as a parent, care for you as a brother and serve you as a son," he promised. "I shall give you everything and keep nothing. This is how I shall serve you as king."
