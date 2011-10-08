﻿

Coronation fever in Bhutan as people's king bonds with subjects

hellomagazine.com
Leave a comment
By any yardstick this was no ordinary royal walkabout. Bhutan's newly crowned king followed Thursday's lavish coronation ceremony with four days of festivities for his subjects - and greeted thousands of them in person.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel, an Oxford graduate and - at 28- the world's youngest monarch, surprised foreign visitors by mingling with his people in the capital of Thimpu's Changlimithang stadium.

The scene was a riot of colour as the crowds enjoyed dance performances and traditional events such as a cap-snatching competition and pillow fights over a tub of cold water.

Meanwhile the Dragon King, as he will now be known, wandered around chatting, occasionally stopping to gather up children in his arms.

It's a hands-on approach the Bhutanese have got used to since the previous king, his father Jigme Singye, stepped down two years ago, paving the way for democracy and a constitutional monarchy.

In an address to the nation on Friday his son emphasised he would continue the elder Jigme's philosophy of promoting what he once referred to as 'Gross National Happiness'.

"Destiny has put me here. I will protect you as a parent, care for you as a brother and serve you as a son," he promised. "I shall give you everything and keep nothing. This is how I shall serve you as king."

More on:

More about king of bhutan

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment