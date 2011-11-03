William and Kate reveal plans to return to Kenya

After successfully drawing attention to famine-hit East Africa, the Duchess of Cambridge has revealed plans to visit the region.



As she helped pack emergency supplies to be shipped to Nairobi during a visit to Copenhagen's UNICEF global crisis centre, Kate mentioned the subject to an aid worker.



Isaac Maina (below), who is from Kenya said: "The Duchess told me they are going back to Kenya soon."

VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY





A royal source told the Daily Telegraph: "A visit to Africa is certainly something the couple are considering.



"It may be some time before they could fit it into their schedule, but it certainly isn't being ruled out."



One possibility is that the couple could fly to Africa next June after the Queen's Diamond jubilee.



Prince William is expected to take part in the Safariacom Marathon on the Lewa Downs in Kenya to raise money for the Tusk Trust, of which he is patron.



During her first TV interview since joining the royal family Kate urged the public to help by donating money to alleviate the "terrible crisis" in East Africa.



She said she hoped the couple's visit – alongside Princess Mary and Prince Frederik of Denmark – would help "put the light back on" the situation.

VIEW GALLERY





"It's really just how shocking the situation is," she said when asked what went through her mind when thinking about the famine.



"It has been 100 days and it's still going on. A huge amount still needs to be done. At the moment hundreds of children are still malnourished."



William also made a plea to the public, calling the situation "horrendous".



"As tragic and distressing as what is going on in the rest of the world is, I think what's going on in East Africa really puts things into perspective of how terrible a crisis can actually get."



Since the couple became engaged during a holiday to Kenya last year the region has been hit by its worst drought in 50 years. Over 13 million people have been affected.



Kate and William arranged the trip to Denmark at short notice after being "deeply moved" by reports of the disaster.



They also made a five-figure donation to UNICEF's East Africa crisis appeal.



To donate to the appeal visit www.eastafricacrisis.org