Prince Harry rubs shoulders with Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas

Following his busy role as an Olympic ambassador, Prince Harry is taking a break in Las Vegas.



The royal was spotted lounging by the MGM Grand hotel's pool – with Hollywood superstar Jennifer Lopez hosting a lavish party nearby.

Jennifer was in town to mark her world tour with Enrique Iglesias. After making her grand entrance in a white two-piece ensemble which bared her midriff, the star spent the afternoon at the pool ahead of her concert.







While the curvy singer and her guests drew all the attention, Harry – kitted out in pool shorts, shades and a brimmed hat – was able to relax and mingle amongst the crowd.



The third-in-line is currently sampling the delights of the US playground with a small group of male friends.



He has been staying in a private bungalow at the MGM Grand – where he has proved quite a hit with the ladies.



A fellow guest told People magazine: "A few groups of women approached him throughout the day and he talked to them briefly, but he didn't really center his attention on anyone.



"He definitely loved the attention, but he looked to be a gentleman with all the women."



Las Vegas police officers kept admirers at bay while Harry and his inner circle sipped vodka cranberrys and splashed around in the water with their beach ball.

