'Lady In Red' Michelle Obama steals the show at Inauguration Ball

Smiling and waving to rapturous applause, Barack Obama thanked America for its support with a simple ball room shuffle. Joined by his wife Michelle - who opted for a vibrant red Jason Wu gown and Jimmy Choo heels - the president waltzed to a performance of campaign single, Al Green's Let's Stay Together - as sang by by Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson at the Inauguration Ball.



Grinning from ear to ear as he celebrated his victory, President Obama let his "better half and dance partner" steal the show with her chiffon and velvet masterpiece.

Introducing his wife to the stage, the American leader joked: "I said at lunch today at the congress that although people may dispute the quality of the president, nobody disputes the quality of the First Lady."

Not only did Michelle surprise the crowds in her custom-made, vibrant dress, but the designer too. Discovering that the First Lady had opted for his design whilst he watched the ball on TV, the designer said: "Mrs Obama likes to keep her secrets. She fooled me again."



The chiffon and velvet dress will have its own part in history too, as it will make its way into the White House's National Archives later on this year.

Although Jennifer had the first dance singing privileges, Alicia Keys, Jamie Foxx and indie band fun. also took to the stage. In a witty turn, Alicia reworked her hit Girl On Fire into the congratulatory Obama's On Fire.



Speaking to the crowd, the singer said: "Today is an incredible day and you can feel the energy wherever you go."

Jamie Foxx had the honour of serenading Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill at the ceremony. The grey suit-clad singer said: "Please make some noise for an incredible day today." Making his way onto the stage, the Django Unchained actor added: "Now, I'm sure after this wonderful day today you will probably whisper in your wife's ears something like this." He then proceeded to belt out the classic love song I Can't Stop Loving You.

The glitzy party followed the premier's public swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill. Addressing a 700,000 person crowd, the statesman told American citizens to "seize the moment".

"America's possibilities are limitless," said Mr Obama. "Decisions are upon us, and we cannot afford delay." Beyonce welcomed the president's second term in with a rendition of the US national anthem Star Spangled Banner, showing her support for the statesman she welcomed with lyrical prowess at 2009's Ball.



Eva Longoria, Katy Perry, Mark Anthony and Kelly Clarkson have also added a hint of glamour to the inauguration proceedings. Whilst Eva had tirelessly offered her support for the Democrat throughout his campaign, stars Katy, Mark and Kelly performed in the statesman's honour. Exiting the celebrations in the early hours, singer Katy said: "Just left the White House. All other parties here on out will be judged unless they take place at the White House."