Princess Mary's charming family snaps of Prince Christian mark his eighth birthday
The charming family snap was taken by his mother Crown Princess Mary in the gardens of the royal palace and features the family dog, border collie Ziggy.
It is one of three photographs released by the Danish palace to mark Christian's October 15 birthday.
The pictures clearly show the little boy's resemblance to his dad Prince Frederick. Father and son both share more than looks – they have the same destiny in common– to one day be king of Denmark.
Though details of the young prince's birthday celebrations are being kept private, it's thought he will mark his special day like any other child of his age – by blowing out the candles at a party at home with some of his school friends and family.
The only difference is that his get together will take place in the grand surroundings of Amalienborg Palace – the family's winter residence in Copenhagen and will be attended by his royal relatives including grandparents Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik.
