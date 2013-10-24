Bonny baby Prince George takes after Kate, but William and Diana get a look in too

When William and Kate introduced Prince George to the world, his father quipped that luckily the little boy had inherited his mother's looks. Standing by his side, Kate Middleton said: "I'm not sure about that."



But taking a look at the boy on his Christening day it seems the apple really didn't fall too far from the tree as far as his mum is concerned.





While pictures of William as a baby show George has similar ears and eyes, his head shape and his chubby little cheeks are more Kate's.



But the unmistakable feature which is pure Middleton is his cute round button nose. Baby pictures of the Duchess show the same shape – which can also be clearly seen in pictures of her as a bright-eyed toddler.



William's side of the family did get a look in though. Examining a picture of William's mum Princess Diana as a one-year-old shows a clear resemblance to George's face shape and eyes. It remains to be seen, however, if the little boy will grow a thick head of blond hair like Diana has in the picture – and like William had as a child.





Royal fans were excited to get a closer look at the baby future King, who was last seen sleeping peacefully in his first official photos. They were taken in August the informal setting of the garden of the Middleton family house in Bucklebury, Berkshire.



The little boy snoozed for most of his public debut too, when he was swaddled in a white blanket in the arms of his parents on the steps of St Mary's church when he was just one day old.



He was bright-eyed and alert though on Wednesday afternoon, when he was baptised in a 45-minute service in the Chapel Royal of St James's Palace – letting royal fans see how much the three-month-old has grown.



