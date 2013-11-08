Europe's new queens Maxima and Mathilde turn heads in The Hague
This is the foursome's first official meeting since they became Europe's most recently crowned couples.
Mathilde, 40, chose a vibrant fuchsia dress and matching hat as she and her husband King Philippe were met by Maxima and King Willem-Alexander at Noordeinde Palace in The Hague.
Maxima, 42, also colour co-ordinated her look, teaming an oversized bow detailed dress with a matching hat, gloves and earrings. The mother-of-three completed her outfit with nude heels and a similarly hued clutch bag.
Willem-Alexander, 46, reflected his wife's sartorial choice by adding a sky blue tie to his navy suit, while 53-year-old Philippe echoed Mathilde's outfit with a deep red tie.
After walking the red carpet at the entrance to the palace, the royal group were then joined by Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo and the Foreign Minister Didier Reynders.
Mathilde and Philippe were in the crowd when Willem-Alexander and Maxima were inaugurated on 30 April, four months before Philippe's coronation took place on 21 July.
Royal style watchers noted that Mathilde took fashion inspiration from her Dutch counterpart and chose a dramatic cobalt gown for her first official portrait as Queen of the Belgians, similar to dress owrn by Maxima in April.
