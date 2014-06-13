Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to attend Commonwealth Games
The British royals will visit the event, which is being held in Glasgow this year, on the 28 and 29 July during which there will be swimming, athletics, gymnastics, and shooting for them to choose from.
Buckingham Palace have also confirmed that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be opening the games on 23 July at Celtic Park, and will be accompanied by her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will also attend the opening ceremony.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the 2012 London Olympics
Joining them will be the Earl and Countess of Wessex, who, along with other members of the Royal Family including Princess Anne, will also attend other events throughout the games.
Team GB will be hoping for a successful 2014 at the Games in the same vein as the 2012 London Olympics where Team GB bought home 65 medals and came third in the international results table.
After taking some time off following their busy Royal Tour in Australia and New Zealand in April, the Cambridges are now carrying out engagements again across the country.
The Queen at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Australia
The couple visited Scotland in May during which they toured a community campus which houses a school, community library and indoor and outdoor sporting facilities, before indulging in a tipple at a whiskey distillery as they rounded off their trip.
On 6 June for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings, the Duke and Duchess joined the Queen in Normandy for several engagements honouring the milestone event.
Upon their arrival in the coastal area of northern France, the Duke and Duchess headed to a veteran's tea party in the town of Arromanches, where the royal couple spoke intently to veterans who had made the trip to Normandy in a Union Jack adorned marquee.
