Queen Letizia of Spain dazzles in royal blue at award ceremony

Queen Letizia of Spain turned heads in a black-and-blue lace number at the annual Prince of Asturias awards on Friday. The 42-year-old royal attended the ceremony with her husband, King Felipe VI.

Letizia cemented her status as one of Europe's best-dressed royals when she stepped out at the event, which honors those who have made achievements in science, humanities and public affairs. The Spanish beauty chose a blue dress with black beaded lace overlay that highlighted her slender frame. She pulled her hair into a low bun and finished the look with diamond and blue-stone drop earrings.

Queen Letizia of Spain wore blue in a nod to the region of Asturias

Felipe matched his lovely wife in a dapper black suit with a blue tie. The color of both their outfits was a nod to Spain's Asturias region, whose flag features a similar shade of blue.

This marked the first time that Felipe and Letizia attended the annual event as ruling monarchs, as the 46-year-old King ascended his father's throne in June. His Queen was clearly proud of him and even leaned in for an affectionate kiss before he delivered his speech.

"As a boy standing in this same auditorium, I presented the first awards and gave my first speech in public," Felipe said. The King has overseen the ceremony, which was originally named after him, since he was a teen.

"And supported by the strength of hopes and dreams, convinced that there is nothing we can't do without courage and determination, we have moved forward year after year," he said.

Queen Letizia of Spain and King Felipe VI attended the awards as monarchs for the first time

Felipe's eldest daughter Leonor, 8 (and the youngest heir to any European throne), will preside over the ceremony when she comes of age. The event was renamed after her earlier this year — the Princess of Asturias Awards.

The couple looked especially touched when the foundation's president took time to mention Leonor, complimenting the "extremely natural transition" of the event from father to daughter.