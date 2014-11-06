Queen Maxima of the Netherlands enjoys stylish trip to Japan

What a whirlwind tour! Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands spent three days on a state visit to Japan and managed to fit in so much.

They’ve attended banquets, hosted trade conferences, caught up with countless old friends and even met with a high-tech toilet maker who showed them his newest design.

The couple’s trip to Japan began on Wednesday, when the royal couple visited a design museum and went to an investment meeting in a bid to encourage trade between Japan and the Netherlands.

The Dutch royals visited the Imperial Palace where they met Emperor Akihito and his wife Empress Michiko.

The Emperor’s daughter-in-law Princess Masako, wife of his son Crown Prince Naruhito, turned out for the event which caused headlines. Masako has suffered from a stress-induced nervous condition that resulted in the 50-year-old living largely as a recluse and her attendance was a signal of her improving health and her closeness to the Dutch royals.

The families have been friendly for years and Willem-Alexander's mother, formerly Queen Beatrix, was believed to be particularly sympathetic to the Japanese princess’ condition as her late husband Prince Claus suffered with depression.

On the trip the royal couple also watched a ceremonial guard display, visited an oriental garden, and attended a lavish banquet.

Queen Maxima, known for her stylish wardrobe, didn’t disappoint in Japan, wowing onlookers with her glamorous outfits. These included a striking silver grey dress with voluminous sleeves, a gold sequin-encrusted gown, a emerald green peplum dress, and a standout Fifties-style dress in burnt orange — the Dutch national color.