Duchess Kate opens up her Kensington Palace home for charity event

The Duchess of Cambridge opened the doors to Kensington Palace on Wednesday to host the mental health charity Place2Be Wellbeing in School Awards. The charity is the leading provider of school-based mental health support in the UK and Kate is one of their patrons.

The beloved royal, who wore a midnight blue knee-length skirt with a sheer polka dot shirt from Hobbs, welcomed guests and chatted to the 20 finalists. Little Prince George wasn’t in attendance but was with his father and nanny next door.

Kate wrote in the awards program that “the commitment, dedication and hard work that is going in across the schools involved with Place2Be is truly humbling, and to recognize that feels incredibly important.”

Later in the evening, Kate presented the Child Champion Award to 11-year-old Bailey Dunne, who had overcome her own struggles and gone on to help others.

Place2Be Chief Executive Benita Refson praised Kate’s work with the charity. "This is a wonderful, exciting opportunity to honor our young people and schools in such a wonderful setting, " she said.

She added: "The Duchess' total and utter belief in what we do and her commitment to children's mental health is incredible."

Kate has stepped up her public appearances now that she is four months into her pregnancy and is over her severe morning sickness. Last week she attended the Royal Variety Performance and in December she is set to visit New York City.