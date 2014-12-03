​Prince Albert attends charity auction with sister as Princess Charlene rests

When you need a date, sometimes it’s good to keep it in the family. With his wife Princess Charlene set to soon give birth to twins, Prince Albert of Monaco turned to his sister Stéphanie as his date on Tuesday night.

Prince Albert of Monaco joined his sister Princess Stéphanie at a charity auction

The Prince, 56, attended the Fight AIDS Monaco Auction Sale with sister Stéphanie, 49, who looked like the perfect companion in a stylish cream jacket and slick black pants, paired with a glamorous slick of bright red lipstick.

The siblings posed on the red carpet together with Prince Albert even planting a kiss on his sister's cheek.

Princess Stephanie's elegant boucle jacket and black pants were perfect for the Monaco Fight Aids Auction Gala

Stéphanie got into the spirit of the evening and joined the auctioneer on stage to help sell art, which was being sold to raise funds to help victims of AIDS.

Charlene is believed to be just days from giving birth to twin heirs, as the Prince recently told the Monaco Matin newspaper that the twins' birth is imminent.

"As it is a twin pregnancy, the birth will surely take place a dozen days early," he said.



Pregnant Princess Charlene pictured during her last public appearance

Prince Albert previously revealed he doesn’t know the sex of his babies.

"The Princess probably knows but she is playing the game," said the royal. "She is keeping the secret as I asked her to. You know, one doesn't often have the opportunity to have such pleasant surprises in life. That is why I prefer not to know the babies' gender before the birth."