Prince William comforted family of hoax call nurse after her death

nurse Jacintha Saldanha shortly after her death. Jacintha was working at the hospital where Kate was being treated with morning sickness two years ago, when the nurse became the victim of a hoax phonecall by two Australian DJs.

Back in December 2012, Jacintha put through the call to another member of staff who revealed details of Kate's condition, thinking it was the Queen and Prince Charles on the other end of the line. The nurse, who was said to have felt "humiliated" by her error, was found dead in her nursing accommodation close to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, just days after the incident.

In his first newspaper interview since the inquest into Jacintha's death concluded, her husband Ben Barboza has revealed to The Mail on Sunday that he received a handwritten letter from William offering his condolences.

VIEW GALLERY

Prince William and Kate shown leaving the hospital in 2012 after the announcement of their first pregnancy

The Duke of Cambridge penned the message on New Year's Day 2013, sending it on behalf of himself and Kate, who at the time was pregnant with Prince George.

"It is unbelievably sad and we both extend to you and your family our deepest condolences," wrote William. "It must be a very difficult time for you all with many questions and thoughts, but we both pray that things will get easier for you."

William said Jacintha's death weighed heavily on the royals, and that they sympathize with her family.

"We were both very shocked to hear about Jacintha and have been thinking about her a lot recently. Many of the nurses in the hospital spoke highly of her and I'm sure you know how great a nurse she was."

VIEW GALLERY

An inquest concluded that Jacintha Saldanha took her own life, days after answering the hoax phonecall

"Jacintha, and her colleagues, looked after us both extremely well, and I am just so sorry that someone who cared for others so much found themselves in such a desperate situation," he added.

"This letter comes with my thoughts and prayers to you all. With my condolences, William."

Ben and his two children Junal and Lisha, received thousands of condolence letters from around the world, including one from Sarah, Duchess of York.

Prince Andrew's former wife wrote to Lisha: "I send so much love for your broken heart. I am so sorry you are without your mummy. I lost mine in a car crash, and it is so final, and you wish you had said goodbye and said so much."

VIEW GALLERY

The late nurse's husband Ben Barboza, daughter Lisha, MP Keith Vaz and son Junal

At the time of the incident, William and Kate released a statement via St. James's Palace saying that they were "deeply saddened" by the news of Jacintha's death.

"Their Royal Highnesses were looked after so wonderfully well at all times by everybody at King Edward VII Hospital," it read. "Their thoughts and prayers are with Jacintha Saldanha's family, friends and colleagues at this very sad time."