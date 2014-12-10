Prince William and Kate Middleton glam up for gala in New York City

For their final evening in New York City, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got all dressed up for a gala benefiting their alma mater St. Andrews. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s love story began at the prestigious Scotland university and both graduated in 2005.

William and Kate got dolled up for their last night in New York City

Upon arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, the royal guests were greeted by an honor guard of fellow St. Andrews alumni wearing the university’s traditional red gowns. Kate didn’t disappoint in a navy Jenny Packham dress that she has worn not once, but twice before.

The Duke and Duchess climbed the very famous steps of the MET

The high-profile couple first attended a reception in the Great Hall where Will told guests, "I don’t need to tell you how much St. Andrew's means to me and Catherine."

Then they moved to the museum's Temple of Dendur for a three-course meal of potato and leek soup, duo of mushroom-crusted tenderloin of Angus beef and cedar plank Scottish salmon with a Scotch ale reduction, truffle-whipped parsnips, and miniature sticky toffee pudding with caramel gelato and praline brittle.

After dinner, a charity auction took place with items donated from Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Ian Rankin and many other distinguished graduates and honorary grads.

Kate went with an updo to show off the back of her Jenny Packham dress

Tom Hanks, whose daughter attended the university, was expected to attend the soiree and give an after dinner speech, but he couldn't make it. Late Night host and funny man Seth Meyers instead spoke to the 600 attendees including Will's cousin Princess Eugenie, Anna Wintour, Mary-Kate Olsen and fiance Olivier Sarkozy. For the invitation-only affair, individual seats cost $10,000 and a table for 10 cost $100,000.

Kate caught up with Eugenie in her home city

Kate looked stunning in a loosely braided up-do and statement emerald and diamond earrings that complemented her third outing in the ink-blue gown. She first wore it to a London dinner in October 2013 and then again to the National Portrait Gallery gala in February.

Tuesday night's dinner capped off a whirlwind 48-hour visit by the young royal couple. With William jetting to D.C. to visit President Barack Obama in the White House to the duo meeting New York royalty Beyonce and Jay Z and sitting courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game, they are going to sleep well on the flight back to the UK.

Ever the gentleman, William helped his pregnant wife Kate out of their SUV

Hopefully they will come back soon, maybe with two babies in tow!