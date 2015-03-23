Queen Máxima of the Netherlands is ravishing in red

King Willem-Alexander in Copenhagen, alongside members of the Danish royal family.

The Dutch couple had arrived in Denmark on Tuesday to kick off their two-day visit, and after various lunches, a state banquet and a tour of Samso Island.The royal pair then treated Queen Margrethe II, 74, and her husband Prince Henrik, 80, to a modern dance performance organized by ICKamsterdam on Wednesday night.

Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands made an elegant duo Photo: Getty Images

Máxima, 43, showed off her style credentials, stepping out in show-stopping scarlet dress. The one-shoulder piece was adorned with jewels that glittered as Máxima made her entrance.Willem-Alexander, 47, proved the perfect accessory for his wife, dressed in a smart navy blue tuxedo.

The couple were greeted by Queen Margrethe, who also opted to wear red, and other Danish royals including first-in-line to the throne Prince Frederik and his wife Princess Mary.

The Dutch royal couple were joined by their close friends Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik and other Danish royals Photo: Getty Images

Máxima and Mary, who are close friends, were pictured embracing each other on the red carpet. The Australian beauty and future queen of Denmark looked pretty in a black ruffled gown, while her sister-in-law Princess Marie, who is married to Prince Joachim, looked stylish in a fitted monochrome dress.

Once inside the Black Diamond – an extension of the Royal Danish Library located on Copenhagen's waterfront – the royals took their seats, with Máxima placed between Prince Henrik and Prince Frederik.

The show featured talented young performers from Amsterdam and certainly seemed to entertain their guests of honor, judging by the group's expressions.

The royals enjoyed a modern dance performance by Holland-based group ICKamsterdam Photo: Getty Images

Máxima and Willem-Alexander have spent the past three days in Denmark. They were making the visit to "strengthen the already excellent relations between Denmark and the Netherlands," according to the Dutch royal palace's website.

The tour aimed to reinforce the two countries' existing economic and social cooperation, while also focusing on sustainable energy, hence the day trip to Samso – a carbon-neutral island.