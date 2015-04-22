Royal enthusiasts begin to gather outside Lindo Wing: 'It's like a party!'

They're the royal enthusiasts who attend every special event throughout the British calendar, and now they're preparing for an occasion that arguably tops them all, the birth of the royal baby. Speaking to HELLO!, one of the fans, Margaret Tyler, an avid collector of royal memorabilia, said, "I am very excited, over the moon."

"I am mostly going to be here until it all happens," added Margaret. "I wake up every night to put the TV on to check if anything has happened."





David Jones and Margaret Tyler Photo: Getty Images



Joining Margaret are fellow royal devotees David Jones and 60-year-old John Loughery, who camped out overnight before the royal wedding in 2011.

When asked if she thought the new royal baby would be a boy or a girl, Margaret said, "Oh, I don't know. I think a boy (would be nice) for George and a girl for Prince William. Everybody is hoping for a girl but I wouldn't be disappointed if it were a boy, we will fall in love just like we did with George."

The fans are used to long waits. "[It's a] nice atmosphere. It's like a party," admitted Margaret. And they aren't worried about the possibility of the Duchess not giving birth for another week.

On Tuesday the Metropolitan Police began their final security sweeps of the area, with police officers out in force scouring the area for anything troubling.





Royal fans including David Jones (second left), Margaret Tyler, John Loughery, Maria Scott, and Amy Thompson Photo: Getty Images



Their sweeps come as it was confirmed that fears that William may have a two-hour dash to be at Kate's side when she goes into labor are no more as the Prince is now on paternity leave. William has taken unpaid leave from his job at the East Anglian Air Ambulance Service and will not return until June 1.

Further good news also arrived on Monday, as it was confirmed that Prince Harry may get the opportunity to meet his new niece or nephew over the weekend.

The 30-year-old will briefly return to the UK to attend the London Marathon on Sunday as part of his work as Patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust.