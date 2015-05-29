Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist's wedding guest list revealed

With just a couple of weeks until Sweden's Princess Mary and Prince Frederik of Denmark will accompany his mother Queen Margrethe to the ceremony on June 13 the Danish royal court confirmed.

Carl Philip and Sofia will become man and wife on June 13 Photo: Getty Images

The links between the two families are very close. Princess Mary is godmother to Carl Philip's niece, Princess Estelle, who is the future queen and attended her christening in Sweden three years ago.

Details of the guest list for the wedding were revealed after the nearlyweds spoke about their love during an interview with Swedish TV channel TV4. "Carl Philip is my best friend," said Sofia, 30. "[He is] the person I talk to the most. He's so smart and I feel so secure with him."

Her 36-year-old fiancé responded with a compliment of his own, saying he feels "extremely confident, stable and balanced" with Sofia by his side.

Close family friends Princess Mary and Prince Frederik will be among well-wishers Photo: Getty Images

The wedding in Sweden's royal chapel will convert the pretty brunette into Her Royal Highness Princess Sofia, Duchess of Värmland, the palace recently confirmed.

After exchanging vows, the couple will be brought through the streets of Stockholm's picturesque old town in a horse-drawn carriage along a route lined with troops from the Army, Air Force and Navy, just as Carl Philip's sisters Madeleine and Victoria did at their weddings and their parents' before them.

Carl and Sofia will be taken around in a carriage like Princess Madeleine Photo: Getty Images

Finally, the bride and groom will arrive in Logården, a garden in the royal palace, to be greeted by a 21-gun salute from Skeppsholmen island.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia will then treat guests to a lavish reception in the White Sea Hall, followed by dancing in Karl XI's Gallery.