Princess Madeleine introduces newborn son to Swedish royal family

It's been quite a few days for the Swedish royal family. They all came together on June 13 to celebrate the wedding of Prince Carl Philip to Chris O'Neill welcomed their second child, a son, on Monday June 15.

Among the first visitors who were pictured arriving at the Danderyds Sjukhus hospital in Stockholm were Madeleine's parents King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia. The royal couple were all smiles and no doubt thrilled to meet the newborn prince, who is their first grandson and third grandchild.

Queen Silvia and King Carl Gustaf met their new grandson on Monday Photo: Rex

Mom-of-two Madeleine already has a 15-month-old Crown Princess Victoria is a proud mom to 3-year-old daughter Princess Estelle.

Before entering the maternity ward on Monday, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia gave a cheerful wave to photographers. The 71-year-old queen, who looked resplendent in a fuchsia blazer and skirt, was later pictured leaving the hospital with a bouquet of white flowers.

A delighted Chris O'Neill gave a thumbs-up gesture to cameras the day after his son was born Photo: Rex

Madeleine, 33, spent the first night bonding with her newborn son in the hospital. Her husband Chris also remained at his wife and son's side, but on Tuesday morning, he was pictured briefly leaving the maternity ward.

The British-American businessman, who married the Swedish royal in June 2013, gave a thumbs-up to photographers before driving off in his car.

A press officer for the Swedish royal family revealed that the baby had Chris' chin Photo: Rex

The royal palace announced the arrival of the new prince on Facebook, writing: "Princess Madeleine gave birth to a healthy baby boy this Monday afternoon at 13:45. Mother and child are healthy and happy. The family is overjoyed with this new arrival to the Swedish Royal Family!"

Press officer Margareta Thorgren also held a conference with reporters, in which she revealed that the baby weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces, was 19 inches long and had his father Chris' chin.

Princess Madeleine and Chris are already proud parents to daughter Princess Leonore Photo: Getty Images

This is undoubtedly an exciting time for the Swedish royals. It was thought for a period of time that the Princess may have had to miss the celebration as her due date overlapped with her brother's big day, but the heavily pregnant royal was in attendance on Saturday glowing in a pink Elie Saab gown along with her husband and daughter Princess Leonore, who bounced from her dad to mom to uncle's laps during the ceremony.