Prince William helps rescue shooting victim

Prince William has flown to the rescue of a victim of a shooting in his role as a helicopter ambulance pilot. The 33-year-old royal and his fellow crew members helped to save the life of a man who had been shot in the stomach, dropping medics at the crime scene in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. They then waited nearby before transporting the patient to hospital.



Families living close by said they spotted the Duke of Cambridge as he waited near the aircraft and waved to him. One man told the Sun: "It was definitely William. All the kids waved at him. It's heroic stuff he's doing."

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

VIEW GALLERY

Prince William has helped to rescue a shooting victim in his role as an air ambulance pilot





Prince William recently returned to work following the birth of his baby daughter Princess Charlotte. He began his job as an air ambulance pilot with East Anglican Air Ambulance in July, with his first shift taking place at Cambridge Airport on the 13th.



Shortly afterwards, he completed his first rescue mission. The Prince, who works as a co-pilot, assisted after a man suffered a heart attack in Felixstowe, helping to transport him the 50 miles to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.



Onlooker Nina Allen said at the time: "I saw the air ambulance come down and I thought I would have a look to see what was happening. When I initially went over, I did not think about Prince William being there.



"People then realised it was the Prince and started to get really excited. I zoomed in with my camera and got some nice pictures of him. He did not look our way, but he is doing his job and can't be spending all this time waving at onlookers."



Later, when William left the hospital after safely delivering the patient, he was waved off by a crowd of excited nurses and members of staff, who had heard of his arrival.