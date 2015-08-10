Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter Mia Tindall at horseriding event

Prince George isn't the only one of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren who knows how to steal the spotlight. Her Majesty's great-granddaughter Mia Tindall stepped out for a horseriding festival in England with her mom Zara Phillips – and some of her cutest moments were captured on camera.

Zara and 18-month-old Mia were attending the annual Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park, the country residence in Gloucestershire that belongs to Zara’s mother Princess Anne. The event may be famous for attracting the world's top Olympians and thousands of spectators, but it was Mia who seemed like the star of the show.

Though she had trouble with her hat, Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter Mia, daughter of Zara Phillips, stole the show at a horseriding festival at Gatcombe Park Photo: Getty Images

Royal watchers were quick to note how much Mia has grown – and how the adventurous toddler is taking after her sporty, blonde-haired mom. As they made their way around the show jumping circuit, mother and daughter couldn't help but capture the attention of the crowds, with Mia looking sharp in yellow dress and miniature straw fedora.

Held by her uncle, Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips, little Mia wields a fork as she gets a taste of the equestrian event. Photo: Getty Images

In the past accomplished equestrian Zara, whose husband Mike Tindall is a former rugby player, has spoken about how she hopes Mia will also pick up a passion for sports. "We have always had sport in our lives and through our childhood," Zara told reporters at a sailing charity event last summer. "I think that really is important in every child's life to have that opportunity. I think we have got it off our parents and hopefully we can pass that on to Mia."

As aunt Autumn Phillips looks on, the little girl has a toddler stare-down with her cousin Isla Photo: Getty Images

Olympic medal-winner Zara, 34, and Mia have been attending the festival for a few days, and have even been joined by Zara's brother Peter Phillips and Canadian sister-in-law Autumn. The couple proved to be hands-on with their little niece, entertaining her as they also kept an eye on their own daughters.