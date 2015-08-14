Prince Carl Philip of Sweden takes adorable photo with a dog
What's better than a handsome prince? A handsome prince with an adorable dog! Hearts around the world melted as Prince Carl Philip was photographed in Lindköping in southern Sweden on August 9 posing with a pooch.
In the snap a casual, yet chic-looking Carl is wearing light colored pants and button down with a grey blazer and aviator sunglasses. He's all smiles posing with the unknown dog and proudly putting his wedding band on display.
Sweden's third in line to the throne is no stranger playing with pups. He and his new wifePrincess Sofia have their own named Siri and Carl has been photographed playing with Princess Madeleine's dog Zorro.
This adorable pic is one of the few that has come out since Carl and Sofia's wedding in June. The duo showed up to the Scandinavian Touring Car Championships on July 12 where Carl took home first place, but their first official appearance wasn't until a couple of days later. The newlyweds' first engagement was on July 14 when they joined the rest of the Swedish royal family for Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden’s birthday celebrations.
The last time the Swedish royals were together was at Carl Philip and Sofia’s wedding , with Madeleine heavily pregnant. The new little bundle of joy, a baby boy called Nicolas Paul Gustaf, managed to hold off his arrival until two days after his uncle’s big day.
Clearly easing back into official royal duties after their lavish nuptials and romantic 12-day honeymoon on one of Fiji’s small islands, the 36-year-old prince isn't set to make another appearance until August 18 when he'll visit the Sigvard & Marianne Bernadotte Research Foundation for Children's Eye Care. Then on August 26, he will be joined by his wife when they visit Varmland for two day days.
Until then, we'll just have to settle at swooning over this latest adorable picture.