Prince Carl Philip of Sweden takes adorable photo with a dog

What's better than a handsome prince? A handsome prince with an adorable dog! Hearts around the world melted as Prince Carl Philip was photographed in Lindköping in southern Sweden on August 9 posing with a pooch.

In the snap a casual, yet chic-looking Carl is wearing light colored pants and button down with a grey blazer and aviator sunglasses. He's all smiles posing with the unknown dog and proudly putting his wedding band on display.

Prince Carl Philip yesterday in Lindköping. pic.twitter.com/UPatOLKmNP — Scandinavian Royals. (@crownprincely) August 11, 2015



Sweden's third in line to the throne is no stranger playing with pups. He and his new wifePrincess Sofia have their own named Siri and Carl has been photographed playing with Princess Madeleine's dog Zorro.

Carl was photographed cooing over his dog Siri Photo: Rex

Carl and Sofia made their first official appearance as newlyweds on July 15 Photo: Getty Images

Clearly easing back into official royal duties after their lavish nuptials and romantic 12-day honeymoon on one of Fiji’s small islands, the 36-year-old prince isn't set to make another appearance until August 18 when he'll visit the Sigvard & Marianne Bernadotte Research Foundation for Children's Eye Care. Then on August 26, he will be joined by his wife when they visit Varmland for two day days.

Until then, we'll just have to settle at swooning over this latest adorable picture.