Sweden's royal family reunites for Prince Nicolas' christening

It was a family affair for Prince Nicolas of Sweden's christening on Sunday. The son of Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neill looked angelic as he slept in the arms of his mother throughout the majority of the service at Drottningholm Palac Chapel.



Nicolas’ older sister Princess Leonore sat on her father’s lap during the ceremony, dressed adorably in a frilled blue dress accessorized with a large blue bow in her hair. Other members of the royal family, Crown Princess Victoria, who showed off her prominent baby bump, her daughter Estelle, Prince Daniel and new Princess Sofia sat close by beaming as the young boy was baptized into the Church of Sweden.

Prince Nicolas of Sweden was baptized on Sunday at midday Photo: Getty Images



Madeleine’s older brother Prince Carl Philip was announced as the baby boy’s godfather along with five other of the royal couple’s friends. He played a vital role in the christening speaking at the ceremony, filling up the baptismal font and blessing the child before he goes forth into the world.



The 4-month-old baby wore the same christening robe that his older sister wore at her baptism last year.

The baby boy's godparents blessed him during the ceremony Photo: Getty Images



Following the service, mother and father took young Nicolas to greet well-wishers who had waited outside in the sunny weather during the event. The christening has been one of Swedish most important events of the year and was broadcast on national television.



Princess Madeleine gave birth to her first son, whose full name is Nicolas Paul Gustaf, two days after her brother Carl-Philip married Sofia Hellqvist in June. Nicolas is the sixth-in-line to the Swedish throne.

Crown Princess Victoria showed off her growing baby bump as Princess Estelle waved to the crowds Photo: Getty Images



After the official ceremony the guests left the Chapel and attended a reception followed by a private lunch. Invited guests included immediate family and representative of the Riksdag and the government.