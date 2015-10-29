Prince Harry touches down in Washington D.C. for U.S. visit

Prince Harry has landed! The 31-year-old, who is only in America for a day to promote the 2016 Invictus Games, began his action-packed Wednesday by meeting wounded military members in Virginia alongside First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden.

First Lady Michelle Obama joined Prince Harry at a basketball match to help promote the upcoming Invictus Games for wounded veterans Photo: Getty Images

After meeting with the troops, the group watched a Paralympic sporting event before giving speeches, during which the First Lady started off by telling the crowd, "All right ladies, Prince Harry is here." Talk then shifted to the ultimate reason the British royal traveled across the Atlantic and that she would do whatever she can to "shine a light" on the Invictus Games. "We're going to do whatever we can to shine a light on this event," Michelle said. "We need to celebrate all of you, our wounded warriors."

Meanwhile, Harry reflected on his own time in the army, saying: "I am in no doubt that my two deployments to Afghanistan changed the direction of my life. I knew I had a responsibility to help all veterans to lead healthy and dignified lives after service."

Harry joined singer Tim McGraw and his daughter Maggie during a reception at the British Ambassador's residence Photo: Getty Images

He continued: "The 2014 Invictus Games epitomized the very best of the human spirit. We have to talk more about breaking down barriers around so-called invisible injuries like post-traumatic stress. I am sure the American public will embrace Invictus just as the British public did in 2014."

Following the tour of the base, Harry met with President Obama for an informal chat. "It is a great pleasure to welcome His Royal Highness Prince Harry here to the Oval Office,” the President told reporters. While wife Michelle and the Prince had enjoyed time together at Kensington Palace when she went over to London on an official visit in June, it was the first time Harry and President Obama had met.

"I've had an opportunity to spend a lot of time with so many of his family members, but this is the first time that we had a chance to talk directly," said the President, adding: "He has gotten to know Michelle very well for a range of reasons."

Also while at the White House, he was introduced to Tim McGraw and his 17-year-old daughter Maggie. The country singer posted a photo on Instagram following the visit: "Great day yesterday with Prince Harry and Maggie to help launch the #InvictusGames 2016. Proud to support his great work to help the wounded, ill and injured Service men and women."

The royal also met President Obama for the first time in the Oval Office Photo: Getty Images

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 after seeing a similar event, The Warrior Games in America in 2013. After achieving great success with the first games in London in September 2014, he announced that he would be spreading the inspirational message further afield by hosting the second games in America.

Following Harry's whirlwind visit to the U.S., he is set to return to the U.K. in time for the Rugby World Cup Final, where he is confirmed to hand out the Webb Ellis Cup to the winners on Saturday evening.