Pregnant Queen Jetsun of Bhutan in 'perfect health' - find out her due date

As the kingdom of Bhutan awaits the birth of a baby prince, Queen Jetsun is said to be in "perfect health" and "looking forward" to the birth. The queen and husband King Jigme Khesar Wangchuk – who wed in a colouful ceremony that united the country in joy four years ago – are expecting a son next month.

King Jigme and Queen Jetsun are expecting a son next month

A Facebook post from the royal court which gave the update showed the young couple posing against the backdrop of the Tashichhodzong, an ancient Buddhist monastery which is now the seat of government.

King Jigme and his captivating consort had stepped out for a breath of fresh air from the modest cottage where they live, shunning royal splendour. It is there that the 35-year-old monarch, an Oxford University gradute, often receives local citizens, inviting them to discuss their concerns over tea.

After the birth the couple will welcome William and Kate to Bhutan in the spring

With an antique camera slung round his neck in the image, Jigme may have been hoping to take pictures of the snow – the first to fall in the capital Thimphu this year. Photography could well be a topic of conversation in April when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge make a highly anticipated trip to Bhutan.

The Duchess, née Kate Middleton, is a photography enthusiast who often takes the official pictures of her children. Her tour of the Himalayan country will coincide with the couple's visit to India on behalf of the British government.

The charismatic king and queen have captured the imagination of people around the world

International attention has focused on Bhutan since Jigme's magnificent three-day coronation in 2008 where he greeted thousands of his people in person.

Known as the Dragon King, he ascended the throne after the abdication of his father in a move to smooth the transition from an absolute monarchy to democracy.

His popularity in the only country in the world to measure Gross Domestic Happiness as opposed to Gross Domestic Product will almost certainly increase when he and Jetsun welcome a little heir.