Princess Madeleine of Sweden throws fairy tale tea party for sick children

Afternoon tea with a princess is one way to spend a Monday. A group of 12 young children were treated to a fairy tale party at the royal palace on February 22 with Princess Madeleine of Sweden.

Naturally for an event held at the palace there was a dress code enforced, one which required the youngsters to dress up as princes and princesses! The 33-year-old's daughter, Princess Leonore was also in attendance for the festivities. The adorable royal, who celebrated her second birthday over the weekend, was dressed for the occasion in a pink ensemble complete with a matching bow and tutu.

Princess Madeleine is patron of My Big Day children's charity Photo: Facebook.com/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden

Madeleine, who is the patron of the organization, "Min Stora Dag," which translated means "My Big Day," invited the children into her home. The charity supports children with serious illnesses by granting them a wish, whether it's an excursion or an activity.

The little boys and girls, whose ages ranged between 5 to 8, had travelled from all over Sweden to attend the royal party. The young children were entertained by a magician and treated to juice, cookies and cake.

The royal's daughter Princess Leonore attended the tea party Photo: Facebook.com/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden

In photos posted on Madeleine's Facebook page, her daughter Leonore looked extra adorable as she played with her new friends. "Leonore and I had a wonderful afternoon with children from Min Stora Dag. We were all dressed up!" wrote the mom-of-two.

The royal, who also has an eight-month-old baby Prince Nicolas with her husband Chris O'Neill, looked her usual stunning self in a blue gown. She completed her princess look with a glittering tiara.





The youngsters were treated to juice, cookies and cake Photo: Facebook.com/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden

On Saturday Madeleine thrilled royal watchers with new photos of her birthday girl Leonore. "Time flies – our Leonore is 2!" she wrote. "Happiest of birthday wishes to our beautiful and sweet daughter."

Leonore blows out her birthday candles Photo: Facebook.com/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden

The blue-eyed beauty uploaded three gorgeous photos, showing Leonore blowing out her candles on a cupcake as she waved a starry wand during her own tea party.

The little princess smiled at the camera while wearing a short-sleeved blue and white dress and topped off her birthday look with a cute blue bow pinned in her hair.