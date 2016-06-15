Prince Harry writes letter to Orlando mayor after Pulse shooting

Exactly one month after Prince Harry wrapped his Invictus Games in Orlando, tragedy struck the central Florida city on June 12 when a gunman took the lives of 49 innocent nightclub goers, while injuring an additional 53 others.

A Kensington Palace spokesman confirms to HELLO! that the British royal has written to Mayor of Orlando, Buddy Dyer to express his sympathy over the worst mass shooting in American history. The young Prince also offered his support for the city that hosted his second international sporting event — which aids wounded and ill servicemen and women to inspire recovery and support rehabilitation.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Harry penned a letter showing his support for the city that hosted his recent Invictus Games Photo: Chris Jackson -Pool/Getty Images for Invictus

A royal source told HELLO!, “He was given an incredibly warm reception in Orlando and he wanted to write a letter to the mayor following the events at the weekend.”

PRINCE HARRY'S TOUCHING MOMENTS IN ORLANDO

The 31-year-old isn’t the only member of his family to pay respects to the victims of the gay club attack. On Tuesday, Prince William and sign a book of condolences for the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The royals signed a book of condolences for the Orlando victims Photo: Philip Toscano - WPA Pool/Getty Images

It was a somber visit for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who were greeted by Ambassador Matthew Barzun. The couple signed the book writing: “With our deepest condolences and with our thoughts and prayers to all those affected. William, Catherine.”

Adele, John Legend and more stars react to the Orlando shooting

Meanwhile the family’s matriarch, Queen Elizabeth, expressed her shock to the horrific attack on Monday. Her Majesty released a statement saying, “Prince Philip and I have been shocked by the events in Orlando. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected."