Prince Harry politely declines a kiss from a woman after being serenaded during his nonstop day

Prince Harry isn’t a fan of making big (and little) girls cry, so during a visit to Wigan, England on Tuesday, the 31-year-old royal turned down several propositions for a kiss. As he left one of his several stops, the British royal was first met with the voices of female fans singing Frankie Valli and The 4 Seasons’ hit song Can't Take My Eyes off You as he made his way over. And right off the bat, the handsome royal was asked by one of the women if she could give him a peck.

“May I give you a kiss sir?” the eager woman asked. Harry responded by laughing and putting out his hand for a shake. The lady caller wasn’t the only member of the crowd to have a kiss turned down. One of the several babies that also met the Prince missed out on a kiss from Prince William’s brother.

Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“You don’t want a kiss from me because then you’ll cry won’t you,” Harry told a baby. He noted to the group, “You never know with kids that’s the thing, she starts crying then you know.” A fan chimed in, “It looks bad,” which Harry concurred, “It does look bad.”

The royal had a busy day on July 5. Prince George’s uncle spent the day in Greater Manchester to see community-based organizations that promote sport as a means for social development. It was revealed in May that Harry would champion the cause along with his continued work with veterans, HIV awareness and developing a program to get children excited about nature.

Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal

At the time, a royal source told HELLO!, “Harry’s seen the power of sport, he knows what it can do in people’s lives,” adding, “He wants to use it to help vulnerable young people and change communities.”

In support of his sport for social development initiative, the British royal kicked his Tuesday off visiting Cast North West. The charity that assists disadvantaged young people features the UK’s first indoor angling center. While at the center, Harry lent a hand catching fish so he could help “weigh and monitor them.”

Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal

Following his visit to Cast North West, the fun-loving royal stopped by The Blair Project. The organization uses motorsport to enthuse and inspire young individuals to pursue careers in science, tech, engineering & digital industries.

Harry was on hand to witness the first 3D printed kart race in the United Kingdom. Before the race, the ginger-haired royal chatted with schoolchildren, viewing their computer designed 3D printed race cars. He also got the chance to see the 3D printing action firsthand.

Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal

The Invictus Founder’s final visit of the day was paid to the Wigan Youth Zone. The youth club provides a safe, affordable and engaging venue for over 5,000 young people with its classes and workshops that range from football and climbing to music production and employment mentoring. Kensington Palace noted that “just about any skill can be learnt at the amazing youth center.”

While Harry turned down a kiss during his day, he had no problem holding the hand of an adorable little fan at the youth club. Princess Charlotte's uncle toured the facilities, where children were busy attending to activities including drawing the royal's likeness from photographs.

Though it was an active day for Harry, his week is just getting started. On July 7, he will visit Kings College Hospital HIV service to continue his work on de-stigmatizing and raising awareness for HIV/AIDs. A spokesperson for the royal tweeted, "Raising public awareness of the ongoing challenge presented by HIV - both in the UK and around the world - is a priority for The Prince."

