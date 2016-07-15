Prince Albert, King Felipe, Queen Letizia and more royals extend condolences to France after Bastille Day attack

Monarchs from around Europe are extending their condolences to France following Thursday’s horrific Bastille Day terrorist attack in Nice that left 84 dead and another 202 injured. Prince Albert of neighboring Monaco expressed his sympathy and solidarity with the grief-stricken country in a letter penned to French President Francois Hollande.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY



Prince Albert sent his deepest sympathies to France's president Photo: PLS Pool/Getty Images

"On the evening of her national holiday, France suffered a terrorist attack in Nice. With extreme emotion, based on the shared destiny of the Prinicipality of Monaco and the French Republiique, I wish to assure you of my country's full and total solidarity,” Albert wrote. "At your side, we grieve the victims' memory and express our deepest sympathies to the wounded. “

Princess Charlene’s husband added, "Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration and my sadness."

On Friday, King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain held a minute of silence at Zarzuela Palace for the Nice victims with the Spanish flag raised at half-mast. The monarchs also paid a visit to the residence of Yves Saint-Geour, the French ambassador to Spain, to express their condolences.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia had a moment of silence in Madrid Photo: Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

Prior to the visit, King Felipe conveyed his sympathy to President Hollande writing, "With great sorrow and dismay I have closely followed the July 14 news of the brutal attack in Nice. In these painful moments, on behalf of myself, the government and the Spanish people, my deepest sense of regret and strong condemnation of the heinous terrorist violence.”

The Spanish royals also shared their support to France Photo: Ballesteros - Pool/Getty Images

With Queen Letizia, the Spanish monarch added, "We extend to the families of the victims our full support and solidarity and the desire for a speedy recovery of the wounded. We are very close to the dear French people and reaffirm our unity and commitment to continue fighting with determination against those who undermine democratic values and who are against the principles that unite us and make us strong."

Sweden's King and Queen recently vacationed in the South of France Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

In the wake of the attack, Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf released a statement via Kungahuset, which read: "We recently came home from southern France. We feel despair at the appalling atrocity in Nice. Our thoughts go out to all those affected and their families."

King Willem-Alexander shared his sorrow for the Nice tradegy Photo: Lex van Lieshout/Netherlands Royal Pool/Getty Images

A week after Queen Máxima, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands expressed his sympathy for those who were killed and injured in a statement. He said, “Our hearts go out to the victims of the attack in Nice. France was hit hard on the day of its national holiday. We live intensely with all those who now find themselves mourning their loved ones."

In addition to the royals, a number of celebrities, including Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, have taken to social media to share their shock and grief at the devastating July 14th attack.