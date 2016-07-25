Kate Middleton, Princes William and Harry not attending the Rio Olympics for 'range of reasons'

The royal trio won't be heading to Rio! It has been confirmed that Kate Middleton, Princes William and Harry will miss the 2016 Olympics next month. A royal source told HELLO!, "It was under consideration at some point that some or one of them might go, but for a whole range of reasons they are not going."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Harry have other overseas trips lined up in the coming weeks and HELLO! understands that this was a factor in the decision to miss the sporting event.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY



William, Kate and Harry were ambassadors for the London 2012 Olympics Photo: IAN WEST/AFP/GettyImages

Prince Harry visited Brazil in 2012 and again in 2014, even venturing into the notorious Cracolandia district of Sao Paulo – Brazil's crack cocaine capital – so security is unlikely to have been a major concern this time around.

ROYAL SQUAD GOALS: KATE, WILL AND HARRY'S BEST MOMENTS

Other reports have claimed that the British royals were put off by the Zika virus that has struck the host country. It is believed that the Duchess, mother to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, would like to have a third child so she did not want to take the risk venturing to Brazil.

A LOOK AT THE WORLD'S DAREDEVIL ROYALS

The Zika virus primarily affects pregnant women, resulting in thousands of babies being born with deformities. In addition, if a man were to get Zika through a mosquito bite, he could potentially affect his sexual partner and put their unborn baby at risk. However Kensington Palace has denied that the Zika virus affected the royals' decision.

Kensington Palace said that the Zika virus did not affect their decision Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It is thought that Princess Anne will be the only member of the royal family set to attend. Her equestrian daughter PRINCESS GABRIELLA AND PRINCE JACQUES CUTEST MOMENTS

The retired Olympic swimmer's husband Prince Albert said, "She doesn't like what she's been reading and hearing about the Zika virus."