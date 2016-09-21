Canada prepare for Prince George and Princess Charlotte's arrival with a special surprise

Prince William and Kate start their much anticipated tour of Canada this weekend, and it seems the nation is pulling out all the stops to surprise Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

During their eight-day visit, George, three, and Charlotte, one, will be staying at Government House with their Maria Borrallo, while Prince William and Kate are planning to spend just one night away in Whitehorse, Yukon.

And the royal kids will no doubt be excited to spend some time playing in the beautiful Government House gardens, which are being spectacularly spruced up for their special visitors.

Even more exciting for the royal tots is the addition of a family of rubber ducks which are being placed in fountains around the grounds, especially for the young prince and princess.

Canada's CBC news reveals that a group of 150 volunteer gardeners have been working hard to prune the 36 acres of land and the rubber ducks, which are put out by the gardeners for local children to enjoy but are usually put away when gardeners leave.

They will be left floating for the entire duration of the royal visit, for the enjoyment of the young prince and princess.

The trip marks the Cambridge's first official tour abroad as a family-of-four. Along with their 12-strong entourage, the royals will touch down in Victoria on Saturday afternoon.

In July, the royals accepted the Canadian government's invitation to tour parts of the country.

At the time Kensington Palace tweeted: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Canada this autumn at the invitation of the Canadian Government.

"TRH hold very happy memories from their last visit to Canada in 2011 – their first overseas tour as a married couple.

"The Duke and Duchess look forward to exploring more of Canada, from British Columbia to the territory of Yukon, when they return this autumn."

This will be Princess Charlotte's first tour abroad and Prince George's second, after he joined his parents to visit Australia and New Zealand in 2014 when he was just eight months old.