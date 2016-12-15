Princess Charlotte receives belated personalized birthday gift from bodyguards

Better late than never! Princess Charlotte received a belated, sentimental birthday present from her bodyguards. Security team members for the Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter purchased a “The Day You Were Born” print for the royal one-year-old.

The personalized gift was created by England-based artist Lucy Tapper. The print features the royal tot’s full name “Charlotte Elizabeth Diana,” in addition to the date and location of her birth, plus her birth stone, star sign and birth flower.

A photo posted by From Lucy (@fromlucygifts) on Dec 10, 2016 at 9:49am PST



“I like to imagine it there on her nursery wall while she is playing there. She is such a gorgeous little thing,” Lucy told People magazine. “It is an artistic way of displaying all the important things about the day that the baby was born,” she continued. “Each one is completely unique because it has a combination of facts about the day and the baby.”

PRINCE GEORGE AND PRINCESS CHARLOTTE'S BEST PHOTOS TOGETHER

The sweet gift was ordered from Lucy's From Lucy business for Charlotte’s first birthday on May 2. Lucy admitted, “It was the most exciting order we had ever had.” The lilac mural is similar to one that royal security members had previously purchased for her big brother Prince George.

Photo: Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Lucy had originally created the print for her own daughters. “I am just a mummy in Devon and originally created for my own children as a commemoration of their birth and started to sell it,” the artist shared. “It started as a mum for her children and ended up on a princess’s wall – but then again all children are princesses!”

PRINCESS CHARLOTTE'S CUTEST PHOTOS

The print won't be the only new addition to Charlotte's room this year. On Wednesday, the little Princess's mom Kate Middleton was gifted Christmas presents for her children. While visiting cub scouts from the Kings Lynn District, the Duchess was presented with two teddy bears by cubs scout Dylan McKenna.

Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The nine-year-old told People, “I said, ‘I hope George has a wonderful Christmas,’ and she said, ‘I will definitely put this under the tree.'" While Prince William's wife collected stuffed bears for her children, Prince Charles was out at the Style for Soldiers Christmas Reunion Party, where he was gifted two sock monkeys by Ryan Palmer, co-founder of London Sock Company, for his grandchildren.