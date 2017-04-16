Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle ends Reitmans clothing deal: full story here

Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle has surprised fans by ending her role as ambassador to Canadian clothing company Reitmans, reports the Daily Mail. Meghan, 35, modelled for the fashion brand and designed two collections last year featuring a vegan leather range. The news comes just a week after the Suits actress closed her lifestyle blog The Tig, which focussed on food, travel, beauty and fashion. There is speculation as to whether these events mean Meghan is preparing for a future with Prince Harry, although no news has been announced as yet.

Meghan and Harry’s romance appears to be going from strength to strength. Last Wednesday, the 32-year-old Prince visited his girlfriend in Toronto, Canada. In photos published by E! News, the 32-year-old royal was seen outside of Meghan's residence carrying a duffle bag and covering his face with a baseball cap. The couple first started dating last summer, when reports showed Harry and Meghan together at Toronto’s Soho House. The pair have since been photographed together many times and are enjoying a blossoming relationship.

Meghan posted a goodbye message when she closed her blog in April this year. It read: "To all my Tig friends. After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig. What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.’ Above all, don't ever forget your worth - as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything."