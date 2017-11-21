Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s adorable twins steal spotlight at Monaco’s National Day Ceremony

The crowd gathered at Prince’s Palace of Monaco on Sunday, November 19 buzzed with excitement when two-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella made a special appearance. While waving from their palace balcony, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, parents to the adorable pair, gave fans a special treat by holding up their sweet children for all to see. The royal foursome was dutifully celebrating Monaco’s National Day, a tradition which was streamed on their official Facebook page, when the cute moment occurred. All of the family members were dressed in their best, wowing onlookers with their holiday style.

Monaco's cutest royal twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella first appeared on the balcony with their mom Princess Charlene Photo: Getty Images

As the balcony's glass doors opened during the festivities, Jacques and Gabriella’s little heads came into view. First, they doted on their dad Albert as he took salutes in the palace forecourt below from Monaco’s soldiers, the carabinieri celebrating their 200th anniversary. As the royal Prince tried to get a good peek at the ceremony, his Princess sister danced to the military band, occasionally throwing kisses and waving at the crowd. Later, the youngsters remained on their best behavior as Albert and Charlene picked them up and held them in their arms.

As their parents held them, the little royals seemed to get sleepy Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

As usual Princess Charlene, 39, did not disappoint with her outfit choice. The former Olympic swimmer stunned in a royal blue coat, adorning her look with a wide black hat. She swept her blonde locks back, showing off simple diamond earrings. Her daughter looked equally sweet in a bright floral jumper and white stockings. The Monaco Princes appeared sharp as well, with Albert, 59, in his official uniform and Jacques in a sharp grey suit.

After the National Day ceremonies came to a close, the fans below waved flags and banners, cheering for the royal family to return for another appearance, according to PEOPLE. Prince Albert and a smiling Princess Charlene soon returned to energetic to the crowd, but that only seemed to fulfill half of their wishes. They implored for “les enfants” to come back to the window too. At that, Albert put his hands to the side of his head, miming that the children had gone done for a nap. The twins will celebrate their third birthday next month, on December 10.