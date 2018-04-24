No sign of nerves as Meghan Markle steps up her royal role HELLO! US

Having attended five royal engagements in the past week, Prince Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle is certainly getting a crash course in royal duties! And there was no sign of nerves as as the former Suits actress stepped up her royal role at the memorial service to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence, taking her place in the pews next to British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The royal couple joined the PM as well as Stephen's mother Doreen Lawrence, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and other dignitaries to celebrate the life and legacy of the late teen, who was brutally stabbed to death in a racially-motivated attack in 1993.

The future royal bride was seated between fiancée Prince Harry and British Prime Minster Theresa May at Monday's Stephen Lawrence memorial service Photo: Getty Images

Harry and Meghan – who became an aunt-to-be and uncle to Prince William and Kate's third baby that morning – met with Stephen's mother Baroness Lawrence and her son, Stuart, at the entrance of St Martin-in-the-fields church in Westminster. Inside, Prince Harry was one of the speakers at the moving tribute, reading a message of support on behalf of his father, Prince Charles.

GALLERY: ALL THE PICS FROM THE QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION WITH THE ROYALS



Meghan, 36, looked characteristically poised in a navy dress by BOSS, nude heels and gold jewelry by British designer Shaun Leane, the latest in a series of talked-about looks she has donned as she and Harry embarked on a whirlwind schedule of engagements together in the countdown to their May 19 royal wedding.

Prince Harry has been showing his wife-to-be the royal ropes Photo: Getty Images

On April 18, the actress attended a reception with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, and the following day joined Harry for the Women's Empowerment reception at the Royal Aeronautical Society. On Saturday, Meghan and Harry headed to the Invictus Games Reception at Australia House; later that evening they joined the British Royal Family at the Queen's anniversary concert, which featured performances by Kylie Minogue, Sir Tom Jones and Shawn Mendes.

MEGHAN MARKLE STYLE FILES: ALL OF HER LATEST LOOKS

Meghan's whirlwind week of engagements foreshadows her future life as a royal Photos: Getty Images

It has been 20 years since the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust was founded by Baroness Lawrence in memory of her son. For the past 20 years, the trust has campaigned for equality for all and has a continuing commitment to supporting young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to create a fairer society.