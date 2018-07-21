Princess Madeleine of Sweden shares a rare picture of her daughter A behind-the-scenes look at the young royal

Princess Madeleine of Sweden shared the most beautiful picture of her eldest daughter Princess Leonore on Friday and the snap is beyond dreamy. Taking to Instagram to share the shot, four-year-old Leonore wore a pretty blue sundress with a statement frilled back as she sat on a rock and looked to be enjoying a spot of fishing with her net. Madeleine captioned the picture: 'Patiently Waiting...' as the young royal looked eager to make a catch. The picture comes a month after she shared a shot of her four-month-year-old daughter Princess Adrienne and reflected "4 month ago this little angel was born! We are so thankful for her."

As much as it's wonderful to see personal, behind-the-scenes pictures like these, we loved the official photographs of Adrienne's christening last month. Following the baptism, the stunning photographs were released to the public and gave royal fans an insight into the beautiful pastel palace.

Proud parents Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill were at the front of the picture, with grandparents Queen Silvia of Sweden and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden as well as Chris' mum Eva Maria Walter. The stylish family looked incredible as they posed with their growing brood and even coordinated their light-toned clothing with the sumptuous décor. Touchingly, the young royal – whose full name is Adrienne Josephine Alice Bernadotte wore the same christening gown her mother wore to her own baptism in 1982.

Madeleine, 36, turned heads in the most incredible of outfits and it certainly made a statement. Her pastel pink dress featured elaborate embroidery on the sleeves, a crew neckline and smatterings of lace. She teamed the fancy frock with classic nude high heels and crowned her blonde locks with the most delightful floral crown. "Thank you for all the love and warmth that was shown to Adrienne on her christening day!" she said on Instagram.

