Reverend Michael Curry, who stole the show at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding, undergoes operation for cancer Reverend Michael Curry said he was 'quite positive' following the diagnosis

Reverend Michael Curry, whose powerful sermon about love stole the show at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding back in May, has undergone surgery for prostate cancer. The Episcopal Church announced the news on Tuesday after the Reverend himself spoke about his cancer diagnosis and confirmed that he was planning on having surgery to remove the prostate gland, and is expecting to have to spend four to six weeks recovering from the operation before resuming his role as presiding bishop of the church in September.

Michael spoke about his diagnosis

Speaking about his diagnosis, Michael said: "I am happy to say the prognosis looks very good and quite positive. I have spoken with several others who have gone through this, and who have offered both encouragement and helpful advice. I will be in the hospital for at least a day, then at home to recuperate. I am very blessed with a wonderful family, a first-rate medical team, a great staff, dear colleagues and friends, a calling to which I have given my life, and above all a good, great and loving God in whose hands we always remain. So, do say a prayer. And know that I look forward to being back at my post in September."

Reverend Curry is the first black leader of the Episcopal Church in the US, and previously spoke about how honoured he was to be asked to make an address at Harry and Meghan's wedding. He told Us Weekly: "Their love for each other brought two countries together, in Great Britain and the United States. They brought people of different religious perspectives and different religions together. They brought people of different political persuasions, people of different sexual orientations, people of different classes, people of different races, people of different nations."

