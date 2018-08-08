Sweden's Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip share a beautiful new photograph of sons Prince Gabriel and Alexander What a gorgeous snap of the royal siblings

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden have taken to their Instagram account to share an adorable new photograph of their sons, Prince Gabriel and Prince Alexander. The sweet shot, which shows the royal brothers sat on a bench together on a sunny day, was captioned: "Summer at Solliden," with a sweet heart emoji - referring to the palace where the Swedish royals spend the warmer months. Little Prince Gabriel, who will turn one later in August, has certainly grown – while big brother Alexander looks keen to get off and play!

The royal couple shared the sweet photo on Instagram

Royal fans were quick to post their good wishes on the photo, with one writing, "This is such a beautiful picture. It made me smile so big. Precious moment captured," while another said: "Alexander and Gabriel are the cutest boys in the Swedish royal family!"

Sofia and Carl Philip only made their private Instagram account public in May, giving fans of the royal family an insight into several personal photos shared of the pair before the account was opened for all to see. The sweet, never-before-seen snaps include several more of the couple's sons. In one photo taken by Princess Sofia just after Gabriel's arrival, Prince Alexander can be spotted fussing over the new baby - with the couple captioning the snap: "Three weeks ago our beloved son Gabriel, Alexander's little brother, came," accompanied with a love heart emoji.

Sofia and Carl Philip often post adorable snaps of Gabriel and Alexander

The couple also shared a snap of Prince Carl Philip holding his baby son while in church ahead of his christening, and wrote: "Music planning in the church before Gabriel's baptism." Fans of the royal couple were delighted to see the cute photos, with one writing: "It's very wonderful to follow the family on Instagram," while another added: "What a wonderful picture of your beautiful princes!"

