Video: Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s most powerful mental health quotes

In 2016 the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry founded Heads Together, a landmark campaign launched to end the stigma surrounding mental health. In the two years since the campaign launched, it has gone from strength to strength and have partnered with charities such as MIND, Best Beginnings and Place2Be. The royals have regularly been open about their own mental health struggles - Prince Harry opened up for the first time about losing his mother back in 2017, saying: "I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well. In 2017 the Duchess of Cambridge opened up about the loneliness she felt when she first became a mother back in 2013. "You do feel quite isolated, but actually so many other mothers are going through exactly what you are going through." In honour of World Mental Health Day we've rounded up the royal family's most inspiring mental health quotes in the video below.

