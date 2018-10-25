Queen Mathilde's daughter Princess Elisabeth celebrates birthday in the UK The future Queen of Belgium turned 17 on Thursday

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde have released a gorgeous new portrait to celebrate their eldest daughter Princess Elisabeth’s 17th birthday. The future queen of Belgium looks all grown up in the new official snap, wearing a stylish pink blouse and floral trousers to pose in the grounds of the Royal Palace in Brussels.

The photo, published on the Belgium royal family’s official Instagram page, was taken in the summer but released for the first time on Thursday in honour of Elisabeth’s special day. Unfortunately, she is celebrating her birthday away from her family, as she is currently studying at boarding school in Wales and doesn’t break up for half term until Friday.

Elisabeth is a student the UWC Atlantic College in south Wales, where she began studying for her Internationale Baccalauréat in September. The college teaches the rigorous IB system for 16 to 19-year-olds. The UWC focuses on bringing together students from different countries to "promote mutual understanding". The 350 students come from more than 90 countries, the majority of whom are selected through their country's National Committee. Princess Elisabeth would have had to pass the entry tests organised by the Belgian Committee.

Princess Elisabeth is the eldest child of Queen Mathilde and King Philippe. The future queen has three younger siblings: Prince Gabriel, 14, Prince Emmanuel, 12, and nine-year-old Princess Eleonore. The family live in the Royal Palace of Laeken, the official residence of the King of the Belgians, about three miles north of Brussels.

According to Princess Elisabeth's official biography, the young royal attends a Dutch-speaking school of secondary education in Brussels. She also speaks French and English and is learning German. Elisabeth is "creative and enjoys drawing and reading", plays piano and also takes up ballet. She has a sporty side, and likes cycling, tennis, swimming, skiing and sailing.

