Prince Louis wears Prince Harry's old Trooping the Colour outfit – and Prince William has worn it too Keeping it in the family

Prince Louis was keeping royal tradition alive on Saturday as he recycled one of Prince William's and Prince Harry's old outfits during his debut appearance at Trooping the Colour. The young royal looked adorable in the blue and white ensemble as he clung to his mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, while excitedly waving to the crowds of well-wishers from the Buckingham Palace balcony to help celebrate the Queen's official 93rd birthday.

Video: Prince Louis makes his Trooping the Colour debut

Harry wore the same outfit to his second Trooping the Colour appearance in 1986 and looked equally as adorable as his nephew, standing on Princess Anne's lap in order to take in the views of people celebrating outside the palace. But it was William who first wore the blue shorts and white shirt with blue embroidery for a trip to Balmoral in 1984 with his dad, Prince Charles, and late mother, Princess Diana.

We've seen this outfit before

Louis' first appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony was a roaring success, with the young prince appearing mesmerised as he watched the spectacular RAF flypast. Kate doted on her baby boy, bouncing him up and down in her arms as he waved excitedly to the crowds and up to the skies, before handing him to William.

Prince Harry at his second Trooping

Louis had been spotted earlier that day, peering out of a window to watch his parents and the rest of the royal family return to the palace following the carriage procession along the Mall. The tiny tot sweetly coordinated his white and blue outfit with his sister Princess Charlotte, four, and his brother Prince George, five.

William wore it first

Louis was expected to make his debut at Trooping this year, judging by his age. The royal is almost 15 months old; Princess Charlotte was 13 months old when she attended her first Trooping in 2016. George, meanwhile, was nearly two years old when he made his debut. The future King was too young to attend back in June 2014 when he was just ten months old.

The royals were out in full force to celebrate the Queen's official birthday on Saturday. Kate rode in a carriage with the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan was taking a break from her maternity leave with Archie to attend the special celebrations.

