Prince William posts personal tweet following Women's World Cup glory Is it coming home?

The Duke of Cambridge surprised royal watchers once again when he took to Twitter to post a personal message. The British royal led the congratulations as England secured their place in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup with a 3-0 win over Norway. Taking to Kensington Palace's official account after the game on Thursday evening, Prince William - who is the president of the English Football Association - declared: "What a performance @Lionesses, a superb display! The whole country is behind you going into Tuesday’s semi-final, bring it on! W."

Prince William send this lovely tweet to the team

The surprising tweet, which has been liked nearly 8,000 times, has since garnered hundreds of responses from fans, with one joking: "I love seeing a tweet signed 'W'!!!! Can we get one from 'C' too??? Way to go @Lionesses." Another follower tweeted: "They did so great well done @lionesses. Hope you're going to go to France. HRH Prince William for the semi-final x." A third post read: "What wonderful role models this team are! Can't wait for semi-finals!"

Elsewhere, former England captain of the men's team, David Beckham, showed his support by taking his daughter to the match where he was reunited with former Manchester United teammate Phil Neville, who is now the manager of the women's team. Sharing a snap with all of the players, David shared his delight over their success. "So lucky to get to see the girls before tonight’s big game..." he said in the caption. "As a player I know exactly what it means to play in these competitions and to have the support from home which means so much."

"I just want to say how very proud we all are of every single player," he added. "They are doing amazingly well and the whole country is behind them !!! As you can see Harper was so excited to meet the team & is so excited for the game.... Come On England @lionesses @philipneville18." England will now take on hosts France or tournament favourites the United States in Tuesday's semi-final.

