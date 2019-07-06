The sweet connection between Harry and Meghan's wedding and Archie's christening This is just lovely

The Sussex family are celebrating a very special day - little Archie Harrison's christening! The special event is taking place in the same place where Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot - Windsor Castle - but this isn't the only connection between the two events. It was recently revealed that the Kingdom Choir, who memorably performed Stand By Me on the couple's wedding day back in May 2018, have written and performed a new lullaby just for the royal baby boy.

The Kingdom Choir wrote a special lullaby for Archie

In a message to the royal couple, they said: "We’d like to send our heartfelt congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the christening of their sweet baby boy. God bless you. @TheBritishMonarchy God bless you all. Here’s a lullaby we wrote you for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor." Fans were delighted with the beautiful song, which runs at 2 minutes 19 seconds. One person wrote: "Such a sweet gesture. Beautiful song." Another person added: "So happy that Harry and Meghan brought you into so many lives! This is truly special."

We’d like to send our heartfelt congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the christening of their baby boy. @TheBritishMonarchy God bless you all. Here’s a lullaby we wrote you for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor 👶 ✨https://t.co/Ez0lhZU99W — The Kingdom Choir (@TheKingdomChoir) July 6, 2019

The christening will be a very special family gathering with fewer than 25 people and will take place in the private chapel inside Windsor Castle, rather than at St George's Chapel where the Duke and Duchess were married and where Harry himself was christened in 1984. The ceremony will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, and attendees will include Prince William and Kate, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. The Queen is unable to attend because of a prior commitment - her busy schedule meant she also missed the christening of Archie's cousin Prince Louis last year.

