Our day-to-day lives have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, including how we work and communicate with one another. The royal family has also found ways of adapting so that they can still carry out their duties and keep up to date with their patronages. However, one aspect that has sadly been impacted by the crisis, is royal fan mail.

Clarence House released a statement on the Prince of Wales' website, saying: "Please be aware that due to operating restrictions caused by Coronavirus measures, our capacity to deal with correspondence is currently reduced and our ability to reply to letters and cards will take longer than usual, this applies to correspondence for The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"As a result, we are asking if correspondents would help by considering whether their communication is necessary or whether it might wait until the situation has resolved."

The royals regularly send 'thank you' notes with official photos enclosed to well-wishers, who have taken the time to write to them on occasions such as birthdays, royal weddings and births.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent out their annual Christmas card photo to recipients in December 2019. The gorgeous snap showed the Prince William and Kate with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, posing around a vintage motorbike and sidecar, outside their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

William and Kate visited an NHS 111 call centre in Croydon, south London, last week to highlight its vital work to manage the coronavirus outbreak. Like thousands of children across the UK, Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, are currently being home-schooled. The young royals are pupils at Thomas's school in Battersea, west London.

