King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s clever trick for video meetings revealed The Spanish royals have been carrying out their royal duties remotely

The royals are among the millions of people across the globe adjusting to life under lockdown and working from home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain have a little trick to help them during video calls with charities and organisations – a cheat sheet of everyone's names with a corresponding image, in front of them.

The piece of paper could be spotted during the royal couple's video conference with the board of directors at the Itaca Educational Association from their home, Zarzuela Palace, in Madrid. The organisation helps vulnerable children in the north of L'Hospitalet, which has become even more important during school closures in Spain.

The cheat sheet could be seen on the desk in front of the couple

The king and queen were dressed in business attire for the video call, with Felipe wearing a grey suit and Letizia opting for a black pin-striped ensemble. The couple have been carrying out the majority of their meetings virtually from their home office during the crisis. The monarch also visited a Spanish emergency hospital at the end of March, alongside health ministers, and the royal wore a face mask and gloves to protect himself against infection.

Felipe and Letizia were both tested for coronavirus in early March after it emerged that the queen had met with a minister, who later tested positive for COVID-19. The royal couple were given the all-clear shortly after taking the test.

The Spanish royals are believed to have celebrated Easter privately, like many families around the world at this unprecedented time. In previous years, we've seen King Felipe and Queen Letizia attend Easter Sunday mass with their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia.

