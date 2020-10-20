Duchess Kate wears sophisticated red Alexander McQueen coat as she steps out with Prince William to launch Hold Still community exhibition By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate appeared ready for autumn when she stepped out with Prince William to launch a community exhibition and meet with a few finalists involved in her Hold Still photography project, which aimed to capture different facets of the coronavirus pandemic. For the event in London, the mom of three donned a beautiful red coat from Alexander McQueen paired with a new handbag from Grace Han.

Alexander McQueen is one of Kate's favourite designers, and the British brand famously created her wedding dress. For the launch of the Hold Still community exhibition, the 38-year-old wore a deep red coat in a double-breasted style hit. It hit just above her ankle and featured contrasting black buttons and a defined waist for an elegant effect.

Kate sported a white top and black pleated midi skirt underneath the structured coat. She accessorized with black block heels and the aforementioned Grace Han Love Letter Small Top Handle Bag (US$2,060).

The young London-based brand was only founded in 2019, and draws inspiration from designer Grace's Taiwanese and British heritage to create timeless, purposeful and exceptionally crafted bags. The Love Letter Bag the duchess carried has a closure that is "an ode to love letters of the past present and future."

Those after a similar style can try the Coach Tilly Top Handle Satchel ($139).

The Duchess of Cambridge, like Prince William, also wore a face mask to help keep everyone safe in light of COVID-19. She seems to have selected her favourite floral one from Amaia in a Yellow Pepper ditsy flower print.

Kate's look was completed with delicate hoop earrings and her blue sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

Her long brunette hair was worn down and styled in very soft, undone waves.

As part of the new Hold Still campaign, select images are going on display in 80 areas across the United Kingdom to bring back the stories of COVID-19 lockdown to the communities they come from.

In honour of the launch, Kate met with a few of the Hold Still finalists, including pharmacist Joyce Duah at St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London (top). She photographed two of her colleagues in PPE during a shift and the image was chosen to be included in the final 100 Hold Still edit.

Hold Still focused on three core themes: Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal and Acts of Kindness. These themes were explored in a wide range of images by a diverse group of people. Entrants ranged from ages four to 75 years old! With the launch of the exhibition, everyone will get to hear more of the stories behind the images from where they came from.

