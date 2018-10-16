Prince Harry and pregnant Meghan Markle's receive first baby gifts on Royal Tour - LIVE UPDATES




Just hours after they announced they are expecting their first child in Spring next year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reappeared on day one of their royal tour of Australia. The parents-to-be looked happy as they received a welcome to Admiralty House by His Excellency General the Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia and Her Excellency Lady Cosgrove.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who is thought to be over 12 weeks pregnant, received their first (ADORABLE) baby gifts before meeting representatives from each of the 18 Invictus Games countries. They also signed the Visitor's Book.

The couple, who will be staying in Admiralty House for the next week, made the announcement on Monday morning (UK time). Kensington Palace released a statement that read: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

>All eyes were on pregnant Meghan on Tuesday morning (local time) as fans were keen to get a glimpse of her baby bump for the first time since news broke of her pregnancy. The Duchess, showing a tiny bump in a gorgeous white Karen Gee dress. She accessorised her look with nude suede shoes by Stuart Weitzman.

 

For their first engagement, Meghan wore her hair in loose waves and kept her makeup very natural, opting for a hint of blusher and a light coating of mascara.

 

A very special detail indeed. Meghan chose to wear a pair of earrings that once belonged to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Meghan also wore a bracelet that once belonged to Princess Diana, seen here showing it off during a visit to The Lord Gage Centre For Old People, A Guinness Trust Home, in Newham, East London.

The couple received their first baby gift during their morning engagement. They were given a toy kangaroo and its Joey: "Our first baby gift!" said an excited Meghan.

Prince Harry was given a tiny pair of Ugg boots. "These are awesome," he said.

The dignitaries also presented Harry and Meghan with the Akubras - traditional wide-brimmed Australian hats - gifted to them on the occasion of their wedding in May.

The Duke and Duchess joined in on an official group photograph. Several congratulated the couple on their happy news, "Thank you so much," said Meghan. "We are very excited."

Meghan is quite the communicator through her choice of outfits. On Tuesday (local time) she wore the 'Blessed' dress by Australian designer Karen Gee. For her first appearance with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games last year she wore the "Husband" shirt!

The couple had a jam-packed first day of engagements which also included a visit to Taronga Zoo, where they opened the new Taronga Institute of Science and Learning and posed for adorable pictures with two koalas and their joeys. For her second engagement of the day, Meghan wore a camel trench coat over her gorgeous white dress.

The Duchess called the animals "so, so sweet", shyly touching a koala named Ruby who sat sleepily on a lower branch in the small, open enclosure. The Duke was more forthcoming, reaching to pet the koala with the encouragement of keepers, and admiring their healthy coats and quizzing keeper Suzie MacNamara about their diet and sleeping habits.

Following a brief 20-minute visit of Taronga Zoo,the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to the water to see spectacular Sydney by boat.

The royal couple - wearing sunglasses and Meghan wearing flat shoes - disembarked at Man O'War Steps, the landing point for British and Australian fleets for 150 years. Several police patrol boats with armed police on board patrolled the harbour as the royal pair took in the views of the city from their vessel. 

